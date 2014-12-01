UPDATE 2-Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over South Africa grants debacle
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
Dec 1 Fincantieri SpA :
* Receives order for second ulta-luxury ship from Carnival Corps' Seabourn
* Says ordered ship due to join the Seabourn fleet in Spring 2018
* Says ship to be about 40,350 gross tons, 210 metres long, reaching cruising speed of 18.6 knots, carrying up just 604 guests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
* Goldman Sachs expects copper market to tighten "imminently"