Dec 1 Fincantieri SpA :

* Receives order for second ulta-luxury ship from Carnival Corps' Seabourn

* Says ordered ship due to join the Seabourn fleet in Spring 2018

* Says ship to be about 40,350 gross tons, 210 metres long, reaching cruising speed of 18.6 knots, carrying up just 604 guests