Dec 19 Fincantieri SpA :

* Gets order from Carnival Corporation & plc for construction of two new cruise ships for Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line

* Both will be sisters ships respectively to Carnival Vista and Koningsdam, currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyards

Carnival Cruise line ship will enter service in spring 2018 and Holland America Line ship will be delivered in autumn 2018