Dec 1 Fincantieri SpA :

* Signs two memorandums of understanding with Carnival Corporation and China CSSC Holdings Limited, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

* Signs agreements to explore possibility of JV in cruise shipbuilding for Chinese market

* Says would work with CSSC to develop cruise ships production capacity in China

* Says Carnival to work closely with CSSC and Fincantieri contributing specifications for China-built cruise ships