MILAN May 6 Italy's Fincantieri said on Tuesday
it had filed a request to list its shares on the Milan bourse,
as state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) moves to offer
private investors a minority stake in the ship building company.
The disposal of Fincantieri - wholly owned by CDP, which in
turn is controlled by Italy's treasury - is part of a new wave
of privatisations the Rome government announced at the end of
last year.
Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and
UniCredit CIB are global coordinators of the offering.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and Mediobanca are joint-bookrunner.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)