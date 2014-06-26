MILAN, June 26 The part reserved to
institutional investors in the initial public offering of
Italian shipmaker Fincantieri was still not fully covered as of
Wednesday evening, two sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The company is likely to increase the percentage of shares
it has reserved for retail investors which have shown big
interest in the IPO so far, the sources added.
"There's been very good demand from retail investors... so
the part reserved to retail could be increased," one of the
sources told Reuters.
Fincantieri, maker of vessels ranging from luxury yachts to
military aircraft carriers, is offering a stake of up to 38.2
percent in the IPO, which ends on Friday.
At the moment, 80 percent of Fincantieri's IPO is reserved
to institutional investors.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)