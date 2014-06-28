MILAN, June 28 Italian state-owned shipmaker
Fincantieri said on Saturday it had priced its initial public
offering at 0.78 euros per share, at the bottom of its price
range.
The company is offering 450 million shares for a total value
of 351 million euros, it said in a statement.
Fincantieri, maker of vessels ranging from luxury yachts to
military aircraft carriers, said the offering would give it an
initial market capitalisation of 1.32 billion euros ($1.80
billion).
Fincantieri, one of several Italian companies rushing to
list on the Italian stock exchange this year, will debut in
Milan on July 3.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
