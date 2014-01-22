Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Jan 22 Findel PLC : * Total sales since the half-year 3.8 pct ahead of the prior year * Group sales 4.6 pct ahead of the prior year with continued strong performance
from our largest businesses, express gifts * Well on track to deliver another year of strong profit growth and meet its
stated 2014/15 operating margin target range * Since the half-year sales have increased by 6.9 pct at express gifts unit versus the prior year * Bad debt indicators at Express Gifts have remained stable since half-year, * Total debt at the end of December 2013 was 224.3 mln stg, a decrease of 19.8 mln stg since December 2012 * On track to deliver full-year results in line with market expectations * Source text
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling