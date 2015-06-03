Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, June 3 Nomad Foods Ltd is in exclusive early talks with frozen food maker Findus Group about buying its continental European business, it said on Wednesday.
No potential deal value was given by Nomad, which said in a statement that there was no certainty a transaction would result.
The statement confirmed a report on the talks from Bloomberg News and came two days after Nomad's new chief executive told Reuters the company was hot for more frozen food deals following its $2.8 billion purchase of Iglo Foods. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.