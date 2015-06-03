(Writes through BRIEF with company statement)

LONDON, June 3 Nomad Foods Ltd is in exclusive early talks with frozen food maker Findus Group about buying its continental European business, it said on Wednesday.

No potential deal value was given by Nomad, which said in a statement that there was no certainty a transaction would result.

The statement confirmed a report on the talks from Bloomberg News and came two days after Nomad's new chief executive told Reuters the company was hot for more frozen food deals following its $2.8 billion purchase of Iglo Foods. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)