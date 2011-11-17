By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 A previously unknown
manuscript by Bengali poet and Nobel Literature Prize winner
Rabindranath Tagore is expected to fetch up to $250,000 when it
is auctioned next month in New York.
Rabindranath's 1928 notebook contains 12 poems and lyrics
for 12 songs in Bengali, some of which were drafts for works
that were published later, according to Sotheby's.
Marsha Malinowski, the auction house's senior manuscript
specialist, described the notebook, which is covered in red
cloth and will be auctioned on Dec. 13, as "in gorgeous
condition."
"It has been preserved very well," she said, adding that it
had been kept in a safe deposit box since the 1950s.
Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize in 1913 and became the
first Asian Noble Laureate, kept the diaries when he traveled,
according to Malinowski.
But in her 25 years at the auction house she said it was
the first time she had come across anything connected to
Tagore, who won global fame as a poet, novelist, playwright,
composer and artist.
Tagore presented the 152-page notebook to a family friend
who was also an early patron in the mid-1930s. Thirty four
pages of the notebook contain writing.
"It really is a microcosm of what Tagore did best -- his
poetry, what he loved and what he loved to do," said
Malinowski.
"To have bits of art with corrections, to have songs with
lyrics, and emendations all done in such an artistic form makes
for an amazing package and speaks to what he was all about."
Sotheby's said it expects the notebook, which will be
exhibited in New York before the sale, to appeal strongly to
members of the Indian community, for whom Tagore is a hero.
Tagore campaigned for the Indian nationalist movement,
wrote the national anthems for both India and Bangladesh and
was a close friend of Mahatma Gandhi.
He was knighted by the British government in 1915, but gave
back the honor four years later to protest against British
policies in India. He died in 1941.
Other potential bidders are expected to include collectors
of rare literature or those who feel a special connection with
Tagore.
The owner, a descendant of one of Tagore's patrons, was
motivated to sell the manuscript by a combination of strong
prices drawn by Tagore paintings in London last year and the
150th anniversary of his birth.
The New York Asia Society is staging an exhibition of
Tagore's work which runs through Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney; For
the latest Reuters lifestyle news see:
www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))