By Zelie Pollon
BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev, Sept 4 When the 50-foot
tall effigy known as "The Man" burned to the ground on Saturday
night before tens of thousands of screaming people, it marked a
new age for the iconic celebration known as Burning Man.
This year's event, appropriately themed Rites of Passage,
begins a shift from a for-profit moneymaker into a
not-for-profit with a reach that extends well beyond the strip
of desert known as "the playa," Spanish for "beach."
Each year for one week, self-styled "burners" head into the
desert of Nevada and build a working city from the ground up --
including an airport, a post office, and a security team --
that tries to be devoid of money and consumerism.
Burning Man started with an 8-foot structure burning on a
beach in California around the summer solstice and has morphed
into a sophisticated community with year-round projects
including solar energy development and a crisis response
network.
The only commodities available to purchase are ice and
coffee. Organizers point to the absolute lack of corporate
logos or brand names anywhere on the playa - in fact many
"logos" are (mostly unprintable) plays on well-known brands
such as Starbucks.
Asked about reports that Google owner Sergey Brin donated
thousands of bicycles to the event, organizers were quick to
brush off any implication of corporate sponsorship.
"It was not Google; It was a private individual,"
organizers said.
Characterized by massive art projects and the namesake
burning figure at its close, Burning Man participants aim to
leave the desert with no trace that they were ever there.
That is no easy task after tremendous and profitable growth
from a handful of dudes on the beach to 50,000 people every day
of the festival.
Organizers are now looking to liquidate the Black Rock LLC
company and turn it into the not-for-profit Burning Man
Project, with a 17-member board and tens of thousands of
burners to continue its work.
It would seem a little discordant that a private company
ran the anti-establishment, corporate-consumer-eschewing
festival.
"We've never called it a festival; we've always called it a
project, with equal parts play and labor," said event founder
and Black Rock LLC Executive Director Larry Harvey. "'Festival'
limits it to a party or a vacation, and it hasn't behaved that
way for about ten years. Most festivals don't forward action."
When it comes time to shift into its nonprofit project, the
company will be liquidated with an unnamed payout divided among
six owners. The amount will be "profit enough", but "not enough
to make us rich," Harvey said.
The organization does not give annual earnings numbers, but
did note in a report that all operational expenditures reached
$17.5 million in 2010.
When he talks about the "action" by participants in Burning
Man, 63-year-old Harvey said he is referring to "coordinated
efforts of a group of strangers."
Out in the desert, amid the free spirits, artists and
entrepreneurs who trek in from across the globe, hundreds of
art installations dot the landscape. They include a bus
decorated as a golden dragon, an enormous tree made of silver
metal leaves, a lattice work tower, and thousands of colorfully
dressed -- though terribly dusty -- participants traveling by
foot or on bike across the white plateau.
Many of these projects will be destroyed at the end of the
festival this weekend, leaving no trace of their presence, in
homage to the fleeting nature of material things.
Other projects, the focus of the new nonprofit, are created
with the goal of having some staying power.
Burners without Borders formed immediately after Hurricane
Katrina when dozens of Burning Man participants decided to head
to the disaster zone and put their skills developed in the
harsh desert climate to work in disaster response.
Their work clearing out and rebuilding damaged homes in
Biloxi and Pearlington, Mississippi, was so successful that
they continued to do disaster relief in Haiti following the
earthquake there, as well as in Peru.
A new project called Music Box aims to partner local
musicians with the technical expertise of burners who volunteer
their time to create songs following disasters. The process
also serves as a kind of oral history for the community.
Harvey says the goal is to expand Burning Man's ten
principles -- which include communal effort, civic
responsibility, self-reliance, radical inclusion, immediacy and
leaving no trace -- into the greater society.
Burning Man sold out the 50,000 per day attendance for the
first time this year, and the organization has asked the Bureau
of Land Management for a land use permit to increase the number
of participants to 70,000 through 2016, said Rosalie Barnes, a
Burning Man community relations associate. They expect to have
an updated agreement in early 2012.
That translates into a lot of cash for the budding
nonprofit and nearby community. This year, ticket prices
reached up to $360, and that was just what went to the
project.
The state of Nevada has benefited from Burning Man as well,
with more than $10 million fed directly into the economy from
participants and organizers, including almost $600,000 donated
to community groups, including Gerlach High School, Gerlach
Senior citizens, and the Nevada Museum of Art, Barnes said.
Despite the influx of funds, not everyone is supportive of
the highly-decorated crowds that flood the small highway
leading into the desert and absorb all amenities.
A gas station attendant who declined to give his name said
that traffic for the two weeks surrounding the festival made
any local circulation impossible, leaving people who didn't
plan ahead without any access to supplies.
"I'm sure it's good for some people, but I wouldn't care if
they moved it to Australia next year," he said.
Rather than peddle consumerism, groups form to create a
giving atmosphere. At one coffee stop, participants from
Australia and Oregon served fresh drip coffee to anyone who
showed up with a cup.
"We've had people bring us all sorts of things in exchange:
coffee, cream, whiskey, ice cream," said 34-year-old Heather
Schwartzenberg.
Another woman handed out cool orange slices and carried a
bin for the peels. People often stand in the streets of the
temporary city misting passersby with cool water, offering
massages and free meals.
(Editing by Karen Brooks and Greg McCune)