MILAN, July 1 Demand for shares in UniCredit online broker Fineco exceeded 2.9 times the offer in its initial public offering which ended this week, UniCredit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in Fineco are due to debut on the stock market on Wednesday based on an IPO price of 3.7 euros, which values the company at more than 2.2 billion euros ($3.00 billion). ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)