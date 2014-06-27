* Sets IPO price at 3.7 euros per share
* Pricing range had been 3.7-4.0 euros - sources
* Sale to raise up to 774 mln euros for UniCredit
MILAN, June 27 Fineco, the online broker of
Italian bank UniCredit, has priced its initial public
offering at the bottom end of a revised price range in what is
Italy's second-biggest market listing so far this year.
A raft of Italian companies, including state-owned shipmaker
Fincantieri and the Italian post office, are looking to list on
the market to take advantage of growing investor confidence in
Europe's economic recovery.
But some bankers have warned the rush of companies tapping
investors could clog up the market at a time when some banks are
also seeking funds to boost their balance sheets.
Fineco and Fincantieri come to the market as troubled bank
Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 5-billion-euro rights
issue draws to an end.
In a statement on Friday Fineco said it had priced its offer
at 3.7 euros per share. Earlier this week sources said it had
set a price range of 3.7-4.0 euros per share, revised from a
previous 3.5-4.4 euros.
The final price was set at the bottom end of the revised
range "probably to avoid a flop in the first day of trading," a
asset manager said.
Information solution group Cerved fell 1.5 percent
on its market debut on Tuesday.
Fineco, which expects to debut on the stock market on July
2, said its initial market capitalisation would be equal to
2.243 billion euros ($3 billion).
The broker plans to list around 30 percent of its shares in
the offer but that could rise to 34.5 percent if an
over-allotment option is exercised.
The sale will raise between 673 million and 774 million
euros for selling shareholder UniCredit, depending on whether
the greenshoe option is exercised, for a capital gain of up to
410 million euros.
Asset manager Anima raised around 690 million euros in April
when it listed around 55 percent of its share capital.
The IPO will boost UniCredit's Common Equity Tier 1, the
measure of a bank's financial strength, by up to 16 basis
points, the bank said.
Joint Global Coordinators in the IPO are UBS and UniCredit
which also acted as Joint Bookrunners with Mediobanca.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, Stephen Jewkes and Elisa Anzolin;
editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jason Neely)