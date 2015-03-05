MILAN, March 5 Italian asset manager FinecoBank said on Thursday it had net inflows of 516 million euros ($569 million) in February.

That took the year-to-date total to 908 million euros, up 43 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)