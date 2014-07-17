BRIEF-Indos grants 1 million zloty loan
* Grants 1.0 million zloty ($245,755) loan to a client Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0691 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, July 17 Banks coordinating the initial public offering of UniCredit's online bank Fineco have exercised in full the so-called greenshoe option, bringing the total stake of the company listed on the market to 34.5 percent.
As a result, UniCredit will pocket an additional 101 million euros ($136.6 million) from Fineco's listing, with the IPO proceeds now totalling 774 million euros.
($1 = 0.7392 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
BOSTON, March 15 David Russekoff, who engineered some of hedge fund Perry Capital's most profitable trades, has launched his own firm and expects to take in outside money in the coming months, two people familiar with his plan said.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.