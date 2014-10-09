Milan Oct 9 Italian online bank Finecobank said on Thursday its net inflows were 156 million euros in September, bringing total inflows in the first eight months of this year to 2.77 billion euros.

Net inflows last month marked a 92 percent rise compared with the previous year period.

The lender, which is a unit of Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit, debuted on the Milan bourse last July. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)