(Adds FPC CEO comments, share price, background)

Feb 21 Swedish biometrics firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Johan Wilsby was leaving the company for eye-tracking firm Tobii, sending the embattled FPC share lower.

* FPC said Johan Wilsby, who has been CFO at FPC since 2015, will leave no later than July 2017.

* FPC CEO Christian Fredrikson told Reuters that Wilsby had decided to leave his position, and added it was "no drama".

* A surprise profit warning in December, when FPC cited mainly inventory build-up in the whole supply chain, has hit investor confidence in the company's forecasts, and its shares are sharply down since then.

* FPC shares fell as much as 4.2 percent after the news, and was down 2.7 percent by 1312 GMT. Tobii rose 2.6 percent.

* FPC also said in February it expected Q1 revenues to be "materially weaker" than a year ago because of the inventory build-up, component shortage affecting customers and growing competition.

* Fredrikson repeated he expected the inventory situation in the industry to be back to normal levels during Q1

* FPC shares are down 17 percent so far this year, and 44 percent over the past 12 months.

* Wilsby is succeeding Esben Olesen who will leave Tobii in March. (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)