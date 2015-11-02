By Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM Nov 2 When Fingerprint Cards (FPC)
said last September it was supplying China's Huawei
with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the
little-known Swedish company's stock jumped nearly 11 percent in
a day.
Demand for Gothenburg-based FPC's products has continued to
rocket, sending its shares up over 1,000 percent in 2015 alone
and catapulting it to the forefront of a booming industry in
biometric sensors for smartphones, tablets and credit cards.
Many users find an instant sign-in with fingers or thumbs
more convenient than typing passwords and a rise in mobile
payments is expected to further fuel demand.
FPC's clients have multiplied from only two to twenty in a
year but competition in the sector is increasing as main rival
Synaptics looks for more business outside its key smartphone
client Samsung. Newer rivals in Asia and Norway are emerging,
amid pressure on prices from cost-conscious smartphone makers.
"They have a window now as they deliver because competitors
have not yet caught up with them, but the market always does in
the end," said Gustav Sjogren, fund manager at Norron Asset
Management.
"There will of course be increased competition and price
pressure here as well."
Founded in 1997, by Lennart Carlson who thought there would
one day be a huge market for technology based on an old Swedish
fingerprinting patent, FPC has a headstart on newer rivals.
But it waited for years for demand to materialise with its
board even considered closing the company in 2005 before a
Japanese investor came to the rescue. FPC has also survived on
share issues totalling around 700 million crowns, much of
which was ploughed back into product development, and small
sales of sensors to a number of clients.
The breakthrough finally came in 2012 when trendsetter
Apple bought mobile security firm AuthenTec, signalling that
fingerprint identification would soon become a must-have feature
which other smartphones must match.
As FPC already had a good touch sensor technology and
introduced its first touch sensor for smartphones at the end of
2013, investors started buying the Swedish company's shares. It
has since bagged deals from some of China's biggest smartphone
makers and U.S. tech giant Google.
"FPC was early out with a good touch sensor technology. When
Apple bought AuthenTec and later launched its iPhone with a
touch sensor in 2013, FPC made a strategic decision to focus on
the touch sensor technology," said Carnegie analyst Havard
Nilsson.
FPC's Scandinavian location has also given it an edge in
China.
"It's also easier for a Chinese OEM (original equipment
manufacturer or smartphone maker) to go with a non-U.S. company.
Once chosen, it was a safe choice for other Chinese OEMs,
because its technology had been proven and FPC had allocated
capacity for large volumes," Nilsson said.
FPC has also benefited from being close to Finland's Nokia
and Sweden's Ericsson, once the main
stalwarts of the global mobile phone industry. FPC has snapped
up top engineers and managers as the handset businesses of the
two telecoms giants went into steep decline.
Current CEO Jorgen Lantto was previously executive vice
president at ST-Ericsson, a now disbanded chip-making venture
between mobile network maker Ericsson and STMicroelectronics,
the Franco-Italian chipmaker.
VALUATION QUESTION
Fingerprint forecasts a 50 percent market share outside of
Apple for touch fingerprint sensors in smartphones in 2015 and
has raised its sales outlook four times this year. It expects
2015 sales to grow at least around 1,000 percent to over 2.5
billion Swedish crowns ($294 million).
But with FPC shares soaring, some investors have started to
question its valuation.
"We have chosen not to invest in Fingerprint as we think the
valuation is way too high," said Sjogren.
"To think they can keep such a market share, that just about
never happens, I have experienced that so many times before."
FPC's own market forecast implies it would be at least as
big as Synaptics this year in touch fingerprint sensors but
Synaptics, which entered biometrics when it bought Silicon
Valley firm Validity in 2013, says it is the overall market
leader and some analysts agree.
Synaptics has also recently taken more contracts, winning
business from China's Lenovo this year, and is set to announce
new deals shortly.
"You should expect to see several new products in the market
by early 2016," promised Alfred Woo, director of Product
Marketing at Synaptics' Biometrics Product Division.
Newer entrants are also hoping for a slice of the market
share including two Norwegian firms, IDEX, which in
recent years has lured key staffers from AuthenTec and
Synaptics, and Next Biometrics, both of whose stocks
have jumped around 200 percent this year.
They are joined by China's Goodix and Taiwan's Egis
Technology, while U.S. chip giant Qualcomm is also
developing a sensor.
"We will ramp up significantly next year," said IDEX CFO
Henrik Knudtzon. "In 2016 we expect to start having a meaningful
market share."
But FPC believes it can stay ahead of its newer rivals.
"First they need to catch us, and then they need to afford
to invest in order to be bigger than us. That's a challenge when
you are not making money," FPC CEO Jorgen Lantto told Reuters.
"This is an opportunity to extend our lead."
($1 = 8.4912 Swedish crowns)
