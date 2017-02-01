STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Fingerprint Cards :

* Fingerprint Cards expands its reach in biometrics by acquiring Delta ID, a leading supplier of iris recognition technology for USD 106 million

* The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close during spring 2017

* The acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2017 and is financed through a mix of existing cash facilities and debt

* Following closing the acquisition is expected to have a marginal effect on the operating margin

* The cash consideration, representing an enterprise value of USD 106 million (approximately 938 MSEK), is subject to certain deferred payments based on the management's future commitment over the coming two years

* An additional earn out consideration of up to USD 14 million (approximately 124 MSEK) may become payable by Fingerprints if Delta ID exceeds its revenue forecast for 2017

Link to press release:

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)