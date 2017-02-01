(Adds analyst comments, details, background)

STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Wednesday said it had acquired iris technology supplier Delta ID for $106 million to be able to offer a combination of iris and fingerprint recognition.

* FPC shares rise 2.6 pct by 0816 GMT

* FPC sees see both market and customer synergies from the acquisition

* Delta ID is based in Newark, Silicon Valley, California. The company was founded in 2011 and has 15 employees. Existing customers include Samsung, HP and Fujitsu

* "I think it's a good acquisition. It decreases the technology risk for FPC as its clients want a multi-modal offering," said Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Djurberg

* "It is positive that Fingerprint Cards is broadening its product spectrum as fingerprint sensors are becoming commoditized," Carnegie analyst Havard Nilsson said in a research note

* "Albeit, we see iris scanners as a more niche market... it would need to amass significant traction to offset declining smartphone earnings from Fingerprint sensors," Carnegie said

* FPC's CEO Christian Fredrikson said: "Through the acquisition we will be able to provide multi-modal solutions to the market, combining iris recognition with our fingerprint sensors. Hence, the products will be both more secure and user-friendly,"

* Fingerprint Cards expands its reach in biometrics by acquiring Delta ID, a leading supplier of iris recognition technology for USD 106 million

* The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to close during spring 2017

* The acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2017 and is financed through a mix of existing cash facilities and debt

* Following closing the acquisition is expected to have a marginal effect on the operating margin

* The cash consideration, representing an enterprise value of USD 106 million (approximately 938 MSEK), is subject to certain deferred payments based on the management's future commitment over the coming two years

* An additional earn out consideration of up to USD 14 million (approximately 124 MSEK) may become payable by Fingerprints if Delta ID exceeds its revenue forecast for 2017

