STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported its second consecutive quarterly operating profit and lifted its minimum guidance for 2015 revenues.

Operating profit rose to 346 million crowns in the third quarter from a loss of 44 million in the year-ago period, the company said.

FPC forecast fourth quarter revenue of around 1.2-1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($139-151 million) and specified its 2015 sales forecast to 2.75-2.85 billion crowns, compared to its earlier forecast of more than 2.5 billion crowns.

FPC said it will announce 2016 revenue guidance in December.

($1 = 8.6312 Swedish crowns)