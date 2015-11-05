Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported its second consecutive quarterly operating profit and lifted its minimum guidance for 2015 revenues.
Operating profit rose to 346 million crowns in the third quarter from a loss of 44 million in the year-ago period, the company said.
FPC forecast fourth quarter revenue of around 1.2-1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($139-151 million) and specified its 2015 sales forecast to 2.75-2.85 billion crowns, compared to its earlier forecast of more than 2.5 billion crowns.
FPC said it will announce 2016 revenue guidance in December.
Link to the third-quarter report: ($1 = 8.6312 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)