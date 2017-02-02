STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Swedish biometric firm
Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday maintained its
revenue guidance for 2017 as it reported a fourth-quarter
operating profit below market expectations.
The company posted an operating profit of 548 million
Swedish crowns ($63 million), lower than the 620 million seen by
analysts in a Reuters poll, but up from 518 million in the
year-ago quarter.
FPC repeated its 2017 full-year revenue guidance of between
7.5 to 9.5 billion crowns.
($1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)