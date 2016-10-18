Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards' says on its website its touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025 is featured in Chinese firm Huawei's smartphone Huawei Honor 6X, which was launched today
Link: bit.ly/2dx2pjN (oskar.vonbahr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)