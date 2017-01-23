STOCKHOLM Jan 23 Sweden's Fingerprint Cards said on Monday its board member Lars Soderfjell had been taken into custody for alleged market abuse in conjunction with a profit warning by the biometric technology firm in December.

The company said in a statement the country's economic crime authority had also taken major shareholder and former chief executive Johan Carlstrom into custody on the same grounds. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)