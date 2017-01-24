STOCKHOLM Jan 24 Fingerprint Cards
board member Lars Soderfjell has denied allegations against him
of insider trading, his lawyer told news agency Direkt a day
after he was detained by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.
"He denies wrong-doing and is certain the Economic Crime
Authority's probe will show he has done nothing wrong," the
Swedish news agency quoted lawyer Olle Kullinger as saying.
Soderfjell and the Swedish smartphone touch sensors maker's
former chief executive Johan Carlstrom were arrested on Monday
on the suspicion of aggravated insider trading ahead of a profit
warning in December.
Carlstrom, too, has denied the allegations against him.
Kullinger could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)