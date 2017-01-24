STOCKHOLM Jan 24 Fingerprint Cards board member Lars Soderfjell has denied allegations against him of insider trading, his lawyer told news agency Direkt a day after he was detained by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

"He denies wrong-doing and is certain the Economic Crime Authority's probe will show he has done nothing wrong," the Swedish news agency quoted lawyer Olle Kullinger as saying.

Soderfjell and the Swedish smartphone touch sensors maker's former chief executive Johan Carlstrom were arrested on Monday on the suspicion of aggravated insider trading ahead of a profit warning in December.

Carlstrom, too, has denied the allegations against him.

Kullinger could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

