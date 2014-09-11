Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 The Stockholm stock exchange on Thursday lifted its suspension of trade in shares of Fingerprint Cards after the company said its chief executive was suspected of insider trading and had been replaced until further notice.
Trade in the biometrics technology firm's shares was suspended on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)