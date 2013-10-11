BRIEF-Integrated Device commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Gigpeak
* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 The chief executive of Sweden's Fingerprint Cards said on Friday information that Korean electronics firm Samsung would buy the firm was false.
"A false press release has gone out," Fingerprint Cards CEO Johan Carlstrom told Reuters.
He said that the Swedish company had not had any discussions with the Korean firm.
Earlier on Friday, information distributor Cision sent out a press release saying Samsung would buy Fingerprint cards for $650 million in cash.
Fingerprint develops and produces biometric fingerprint verification technology.
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
* Intelsat and Kymeta complete major milestones; Intelsat acquires equity stake in kymeta