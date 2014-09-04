Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 4 Fingerprint Cards AB : * Huawei announces Ascend Mate 7, the world's first Android smartphone with
touch Fingerprint sensor, featuring FPC1020 * FPC on Dec 20 2013 announced this Design Win anonymously and on May 5 2014, FPC announced a ramp order related to this project Link to press release: here
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)