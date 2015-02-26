Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Feb 26 Fingerprint Cards AB : * Says Q4 net sales, sek m 105.0 (34.1) * Says Q4 EBITDA SEK -16.4 million (11.3) * Earnings per share SEK -0.50 (-0.27) Link to press release: here
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order