BRIEF-Integrated Device commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Gigpeak
* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.
Oct 11 () - Please be advised the story "Samsung to buy Fingerprint Cards" has been withdrawn. Information provider Cision said the statement was incorrect. STORY_NUMBER: WEB00BPY STORY_DATE: 11/10/2013 STORY_TIME: 0821 GMT
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
* Intelsat and Kymeta complete major milestones; Intelsat acquires equity stake in kymeta