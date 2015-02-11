ROME Feb 11 An Italian court has delayed a decision on a request by Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, to suspend an order to sell part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The decision has been delayed until April 22, the sources said.

Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was told by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent stake because Berlusconi is no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

Fininvest has appealed against the central bank's decision, and also has filed a request to suspend the share-sale order pending a ruling on its appeal.

Two sources familiar with the case said the court had decided to put off a decision on the request to suspend the order until there is a ruling on the appeal, expected on April 22.

Finivest declined to comment. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio. Editing by Jane Merriman)