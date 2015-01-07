MILAN Jan 7 Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has appealed against a request by the Bank of Italy for it to sell the bulk of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, Berlusconi's lawyers said on Wednesday.

Fininvest owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, but in October it was asked to sell a 20 percent stake because Italy's central bank no longer considered Berlusconi fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

Asset manager and insurer Mediolanum is in the process of registering as a bank, thus falling under the supervision of the Bank of Italy, which Fininvest said had requested the stake sale because of Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud in 2013.

The central bank has to approve shareholdings of 10 percent or more in the nation's banks.

The appeal is made with the aim to defend Berlusconi's interest as Fininvest's shareholder, the three lawyers said in an emailed statement.

Mediolanum has a market value of 3.79 billion euros ($4.5 billion). ($1 = 0.8452 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Goodman)