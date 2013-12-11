BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Dec 11 Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Wednesday it had sold 5.61 pct of asset management company Mediolanum at a price of 6.12 euros per share.
In a statement Fininvest, which controls Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said it had raised net proceeds of about 253 million euros ($348 million) through the accelerated bookbuilding process.
Shares in Mediolanum lost 4.6 percent by 0805 GMT at 6.125 euros.
UniCredit acted as sole bookrunner in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux.
($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.