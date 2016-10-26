MILAN Oct 26 The European Central Bank is
opposed to Italy's Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in
asset gatherer Banca Mediolanum, the holding company
of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement
on Wednesday.
In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the
holding which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, to sell a stake of
just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered
fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after
being convicted for tax fraud.
However, an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of
Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.
Fininvest said on Wednesday it rejected the ECB decision and
would act to protect its interests.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)