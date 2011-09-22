* Q2 EPS $0.39 vs est $0.38
* Q2 rev up 10.1 pct to $331.5 mln vs est $321.9 mln
* Shares up 5 pct
By Chris Jonathan Peters
Sept 22 Athletic footwear retailer Finish Line
expects online sales and strong demand for lightweight
running shoes to continue to boost its margins in the current
quarter.
Athletic shoe makers have been seeing strong
demand even as consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid
an uncertain economic environment.
Finish Line's market-topping numbers follow stellar results
from its largest supplier Nike , which topped Wall Street
estimates as it staved off margin pressures with strong sales
and price increases.
Lightweight products from Nike, Adidas
and Reebok are expected to contribute to margin expansion in the
next quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ed Wilhelm told Reuters.
He said sales at the company's strongest segments --
basketball shoes and running shoes -- were up in the
double-digits in the second quarter, while its e-commerce
business was up 61 percent.
Wilhelm added that supply chain issues that hurt
the company last year had been resolved and it was "very
comfortable with inventory levels both in terms of quality and
quantity".
Merchandise inventories rose 5.9 percent to $229.8 million
at the end of the quarter ending August 27, 2011.
Last month, rival Foot Locker Inc posted
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by
continued demand for its running shoes and improved gross
margins.
Like Foot Locker, Finish Line too sells footwear brands such
as Nike, Converse, Puma and Adidas.
Sales rose 10.1 percent to $331.5 million, while quarterly
same store sales rose 11 percent.
Finish Line's second-quarter net income rose to $20.9
million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $16.8 million, or 31
cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 38
cents a share on sales of $321.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Indianapolis-based Finish Line rose 5 percent
to $19.40 after the bell. They closed at $18.43 on Nasdaq on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)