* Q3 EPS $0.11, in line with estimates
* Q3 rev $282.0 mln vs est. $272.6 mln
* Q3 comparable sales up 7.7 pct
(Follows alerts)
Dec 21 Footwear retailer Finish Line Inc's
quarterly revenue beat market expectations as
e-commerce pushed same-store sales up.
The company, which sells athletic shoes, apparel and
accessories, earned $5.5 million, or 11 cents a share
in the third quarter, compared with $4.1 million, or 8 cents a
share, a year ago.
Sales rose 8 percent to $282 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 11
cents a share on revenue of $272.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 7.7 percent in the quarter, driven by
a 60.8 percent online sales.
The company said comparable-store sales for the period of
Nov. 27-Dec. 18 were up 7 percent.
Indianapolis-based Finish Line's shares, which have risen
more than 17 percent from the beginning of this year, closed at
$20.70 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)