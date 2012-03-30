(Corrects paragraph 2 to say company earned 30 cents, not 65
cents, in year-ago first quarter)
* Q4 EPS in-line with analysts estimates
* Sales rose nearly 19 pct to $456.3 mln vs est $432.62 mln
* Says Gart Capital to invest $10 mln in its specialty
running biz
March 30 Finish Line Inc's
fourth-quarter sales trumped market estimates driven by a higher
demand for its running shoes and said it is teaming up with Gart
Capital Partners to create the largest operator of specialty
running business in the U.S.
However, the company forecast first-quarter earnings to be
down 30 percent on lower margins. The company had reported
earnings of 30 cents in the first quarter of last year.
For the first quarter, Wall Street expects the company to
report earnings of 36 cents.
Indianapolis, Indiana-based Finish Line said Gart Capital
will invest $10 million in its Running Specialty Group to tap
into the $1 billion worth running market.
Finish Line, which sells brands from companies such as Nike
Inc, Puma and Adidas AG, said
headquarters of the Running Specialty Group will be relocated to
Denver, where Gart Capital will manage the day-to-day
operations.
For the fourth-quarter ended March 3, Finish Line posted
earnings of $41.9 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with
$34.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Before exceptional items, earnings were 81 cents, in line
with analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose to $456.3 million, ahead of analyst estimates of
$432.62 million.
The company's shares, whose larger rival includes Foot
Locker Inc, closed at $25.34 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
