US STOCKS-Wall St down as oil prices slide; Fed meet in focus
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 6 Emerging markets fund manager Finisterre Capital appointed Christopher Buck as head of credit research.
Buck worked most recently at Barclays Capital Inc , where he was the head of LatAm corporate credit research, managing a team covering investment grade, high-yield and distressed bonds in the region. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, March 14 Unilever CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.
* Country's highest court to hear case this week (Adds social minister, details)