Dec 11 BlackRock's chief executive Larry
Fink said he applauds the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's plans to step up scrutiny of the risks posed by
large asset managers, saying it was a better step than singling
out specific firms as posing systemic risk.
"I have products at BlackRock and so do other people that
probably require more transparency," Fink said in response to a
question from Reuters at The New York Times Dealbook conference
in New York Thursday.
Earlier, SEC Chair Mary Jo White laid out a three-pronged
plan to better oversee the asset management industry.
