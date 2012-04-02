HELSINKI, April 2 The quality of Finnish bank's capital has decreased slightly over the past year but is still far above European regulators' new raised threshold, data from the country's financial regulators showed on Monday.

The financial sector's capital adequacy ratio dipped to 14.2 percent at the end of 2011 from 14.4 percent a year earlier while banks' high-quality Core Tier 1 capital ratio was little changed from a year earlier at 13.1 percent, Finland's financial supervisory authority said.

The European Banking Authority has requested that banks in the European Union have a minimum core buffer of 9 percent by the end of June.

"Even though the situation in the operating environment has improved, the implied risks to the Finnish financial sector are still significant and require supervised entities to maintain a good level of vigilance," Anneli Tuominen, director general of the FSA said in a statement.

The largest banks operating in Finland include Nordea , Pohjola Bank and Sampo Bank, which is part of Danske Bank. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Patrick Graham)