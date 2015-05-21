HELSINKI May 21 Exceptional market conditions are adding to risks that Finland's vulnerable financial system already faces, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Finland said Finnish banks had so far remained profitable and well-capitalised despite three consecutive years of economic contraction. But that could change.

"The exceptional economic and financial market situation brings new, unforeseen risks in addition to the already identified vulnerabilities. This requires particular vigilance from economic policy-makers and other authorities," Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen said in a scheduled report.

Risks included low interest rates, increased household debt and the concentrated nature of the banking sector, the report said.

Household indebtedness had doubled since the turn of the millennium, and half of housing debt was held by the most indebted 10 percent of all households.

Hakkarainen added that the prolonged low interest rates could lead to growth in lending and overheating the housing market, while warning the financial sector regarding increased risk-taking.

He also noted that Finland's banking system is the most concentrated within EU states, meaning that consequences of banking crises could be severe.

The country's top lenders are co-operative OP-Pohjola as well as subsidiaries of Nordea and Danske Bank .

Finnish GDP has yet to return to 2008 levels, and the central bank has separately estimated annual economic growth at an average of just 1 percent through 2030. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by John Stonestreet)