HELSINKI, March 16 Finnish banks do not require
counter-cyclical capital buffers, the country's Financial
Supervisory Authority said on Monday in the first decision of
its kind.
The FSA said Finland's credit-to-GDP ratio has exceeded its
long-term trend but developments in housing prices, lending and
the external balance of the economy do not signal growth in
systemic risks.
The FSA expects the deviation in the credit-to-GDP ratio to
decrease this and next year as economic weakness slows credit
growth.
From the start of this year, the FSA is required to decide
quarterly on banks' capital buffers. Counter-cyclical buffers
mean capital held by banks during periods of economic expansion
so they can continue to supply credit when the cycle turns and
the economy contracts.
Finland's biggest banks include OP-Pohjola and the
subsidiaries of Nordea and Danske Bank.
