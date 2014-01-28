European shares hit 2-week low as banks, miners and Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
HELSINKI Jan 28 Finland State Treasury:
* confirms issues new 10-yr benchmark bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Civeo Corporation announces appointment of new board member
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company