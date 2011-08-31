HELSINKI Aug 31 Finland state treasury said on Wednesday it has picked five banks to lead a new five-year euro benchmark bond, which is expected to raise around 3-5 billion euros ($4,3-$7,2 billion).

The banks nominated are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan , Nordea and Royal Bank of Scotland .

Books for the new bond maturing in April 2017 will open "in the next few days," Deputy Director Anu Sammallahti told Reuters. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting By Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Ron Askew)