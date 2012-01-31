HELSINKI Jan 31 Finland said its 3 billion euro benchmark 15-year bond, priced at 98.405, attracted demand of 4.8 billion euros from around 140 investors.

"The size of the order book shows that Finland is seen as a reliable issuer," Teppo Koivisto, director of finance at the treasury, said in a statement.

The 2028 bond, with a yield of 2.874 percent, was priced at 28 basis points above the six-month Euribor rate. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)