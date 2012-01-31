US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of Yellen after data ups rate hike odds
* Indexes : Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, commetns,)
HELSINKI Jan 31 Finland said its 3 billion euro benchmark 15-year bond, priced at 98.405, attracted demand of 4.8 billion euros from around 140 investors.
"The size of the order book shows that Finland is seen as a reliable issuer," Teppo Koivisto, director of finance at the treasury, said in a statement.
The 2028 bond, with a yield of 2.874 percent, was priced at 28 basis points above the six-month Euribor rate. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
* Indexes : Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, commetns,)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3106, or 76.30 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches a two-week high at 1.801 percent TORONTO, Feb 15 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices and broader gains for the greenback offset stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data. Canadian manufacturing sales jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of tran
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA will keep high capital ratios in coming quarters to prepare Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to grow in core activities, following a dramatic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Thursday.