Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a long-15-year bond, expected to mature in July 2028, with guidance in line with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 30bp area, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets are managing the trade.
Finland's last syndicated euro-denominated bond was in September, when it priced a EUR3bn 1.875% April 2017 long five-year bond at mid-swaps minus 31bp. That bond also marked the last syndicated euro issue of the year from a Western European sovereign. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Aimee Donnellan)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: