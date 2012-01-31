LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Finland has received orders in excess of EUR4bn for its long 15-year bond maturing in July 2028, and has refined guidance to mid-swaps plus 28-30bp versus plus 30bp area initially, a syndicate official close to the deal said.

Books are due to close at 13:30 GMT, with pricing to follow via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and RBS. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)