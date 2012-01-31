(Adds quote, background)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Finland reaped the benefits of its top-notch Triple A credit rating status on Tuesday, attracting demand of more than 4 billion euros for a benchmark 15-year 3 billion euro debt issue that will become the government's longest-dated bond.

Finland is one of the few euro zone sovereigns still rated Triple A by all three major rating agencies after Standard & Poor's downgraded nine euro zone countries two weeks ago.

"Finland is an extremely rare and sought-after credit," said PJ Bye, global head of public sector syndicate at HSBC.

The bond was priced at a benchmark mid-swaps rate plus 28 basis points, down from initial guidance of around 30 basis points.

"It is trading at very tight levels versus other European governments and has not experienced anywhere near the volatility that other sovereigns have suffered in the crisis. It's seen as very much a safe-haven asset, and the strong demand is all about the rarity and the credit quality of the issuer."

The lead managers for the issue are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and RBS.

Although debt capital market bankers say Finland's higher credit quality means it can more or less pick its moment to tap bond markets, the country is not without its problems.

Massive spending during the 2008-2009 economic crisis and a rapidly ageing population have raised concerns about its fiscal balance, and as a result, the government plans to slow down debt issuance over the next few years.

The treasury said in December it planned to issue two new euro-denominated benchmark bonds in 2012, including one in the first half of the year. It also plans to arrange as many as four tap auctions, but as yet they have not materialised.

SLIM CONCESSION

With a maturity of July 2028, the bond will be Finland's longest-dated paper, surpassing the outstanding 4 percent July 2025 issue.

That 2025 bond widened by 2 basis points to mid-swaps plus 13 bps immediately after the new issue was announced and extended that out to 18 bps by late morning, a banker close to the trade said.

On a swaps-adjusted basis, he estimated the new issue premium on the new 15-year bond was around 5 basis points, compared with a 7 basis point premium paid by Belgium earlier this month on its 10-year 4.5 billion euro trade.

The latter deal, and a subsequent 5 billion euro fundraising by Austria, gave the European sovereign bond market a much-needed confidence boost. Belgium and Austria attracted almost 13 billion euros of real-money demand and reopened the syndication market for western euro zone countries after a four-month hiatus following Finland's 3 billion 1.875 percent April 2017 bond in September -- its final syndicated deal in 2011.

The two sovereigns were able to shrug off S&P's widespread downgrades from the previous Friday to raise a combined 9.5 billion euros.

Finland's 2012 gross funding is estimated to be around 20 billion euros compared to 23.4 billion in 2011.

The country kicked off its 2011 funding plan last February with a 4 billion euro bond which matures in April 2021 and pays a 3.5 percent coupon. That deal priced at mid-swaps plus 4 basis points. (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Hugh Lawson)