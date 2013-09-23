LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has hired leads for a new five-year US dollar-denominated benchmark bond, one of the banks managing the sale said on Monday.

Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and SG CIB will launch and price the RegS/144A transaction in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)