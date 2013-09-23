LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has set initial price thoughts on its planned five-year US dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 5bp area, a banker involved said on Monday.

Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale are due to price the RegS/144A transaction on Tuesday, the banker said. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)