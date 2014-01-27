BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has mandated a syndicate of banks to lead an upcoming euro benchmark transaction, according a market source.
The Aaa/AAA/AAA rated borrower is planning to sell a new long 10-year bond, due April 2012, via Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea Markets. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.