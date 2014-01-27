LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has mandated a syndicate of banks to lead an upcoming euro benchmark transaction, according a market source.

The Aaa/AAA/AAA rated borrower is planning to sell a new long 10-year bond, due April 2012, via Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea Markets. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)